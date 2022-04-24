Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 15,000 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.48% of Cardiff Oncology worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 178,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

