Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

