Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,378 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Shares of DLR opened at $149.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

