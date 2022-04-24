First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

FMB stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.