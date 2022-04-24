Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as high as C$5.17. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 181,114 shares trading hands.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

