Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.07

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and traded as high as $19.46. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 170,791 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

