Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.17

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.17 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.51). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.47), with a volume of 732,151 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £700.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 111.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

