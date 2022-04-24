Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $201.75

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.75 ($2.62) and traded as high as GBX 203.50 ($2.65). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.54), with a volume of 316,695 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 212.83. The firm has a market cap of £960.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

