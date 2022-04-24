Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.82

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and traded as high as $28.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 3,365,510 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

