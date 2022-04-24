6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

