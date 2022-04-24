Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 480,414 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.