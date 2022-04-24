Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.11

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 480,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.46% and a negative net margin of 147.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

