Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.81. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 104,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Armstrong Flooring ( NYSE:AFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

