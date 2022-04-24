Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and traded as low as $13.33. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 72,523 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

