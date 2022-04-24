JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499 ($6.49) and traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.62). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 499 ($6.49), with a volume of 179,129 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 499 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 512.74. The company has a quick ratio of 107.92, a current ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:JESC)
