Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.22. Conifer shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 10,261 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conifer ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

