Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $403.88

Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.88 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.22). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.40), with a volume of 36,214 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £39.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 525.55.
Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)
