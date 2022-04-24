Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $403.88

Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.88 ($5.25) and traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.22). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.40), with a volume of 36,214 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £39.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 403.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 525.55.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

