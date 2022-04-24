Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,239.42

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,239.42 ($16.13) and traded as low as GBX 1,195 ($15.55). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,244.77 ($16.20), with a volume of 8,112 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,239.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,333.57. The company has a market capitalization of £98.31 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

