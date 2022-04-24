Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,783,424 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.25.
Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)
