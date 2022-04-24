Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $65.27 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $65.03 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

