Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 359 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $62,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $473.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

