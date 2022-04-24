Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.15% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 326,301 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APSG opened at $9.99 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

