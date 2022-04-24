Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of ZINGU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

