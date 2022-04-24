Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.49 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,503 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 0.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,860 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

