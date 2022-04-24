Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $89.75.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

