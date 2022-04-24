Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 163,376 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 1,815,288.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.16% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 89,339 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 135.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 50,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after buying an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $527.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.32. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The company had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

