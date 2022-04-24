Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.61 Million in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $175,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

