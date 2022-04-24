Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in News by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in News by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in News by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.11 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

