142,735 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 142,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.20% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of BLUE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.82). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

