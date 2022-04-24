United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UAL. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.79.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

