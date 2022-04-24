Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,056 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.