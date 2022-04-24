Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 33,330 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ADT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ADT by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 336,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 620,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.