Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.51 Million in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,075,000.

UTAAU opened at $10.55 on Friday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

UTA Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

