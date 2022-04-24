155,892 Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.30% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,811,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,339,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,279,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 425,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

