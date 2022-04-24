Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 150,000 Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.34% of Independence at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Independence in the third quarter valued at $2,713,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Independence in the third quarter valued at $977,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Independence by 35.1% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 324,572 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Independence by 25.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,755,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence alerts:

Independence stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.