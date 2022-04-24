Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.56 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after buying an additional 587,345 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after buying an additional 144,091 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.