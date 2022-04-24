IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $82.83 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a market cap of $533.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

