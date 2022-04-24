Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 58,571 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,571 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold by 105.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,757 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 24.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth $460,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 297.0% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

