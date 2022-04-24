Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stake Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $149.86.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

