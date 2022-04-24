Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $50,704,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $28,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,538,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

JLL opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

