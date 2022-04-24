IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $756.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $33.43.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

United Fire Group Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.