Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $850,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,884 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.99. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

