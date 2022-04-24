17,214 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $164,848,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

