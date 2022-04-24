Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Clarivate Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.