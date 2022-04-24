IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of -92.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

