Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE RL opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

