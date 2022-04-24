Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.68 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Green Plains by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Green Plains by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

