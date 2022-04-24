Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $1.70 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Kymera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 379.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.01. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 95,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

