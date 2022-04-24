Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.