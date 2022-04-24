IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,469 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 98,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 290,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.10 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

