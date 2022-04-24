IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 513 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in AMC Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

